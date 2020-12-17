SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the arrival of the storm expected in the coming hours local roads and highways will quickly begin to get slippery.
“This time of year it’s always good for us to remember what we were sort of taught in driving school back in the day as to what safe winter driving is all about,” AAA Pioneer Valley Membership, Travel, and Marketing Vice President Sandra Marsian said.
With a major snowstorm coming to western Mass., driving through it can be tough and scary.
Marsian said there are a few things to remember before getting behind the wheel during or after a storm.
Keep your speed low, and don’t get distracted.
Leave enough space when coming to a stop sign. It can get pretty slippery, and you want to avoid colliding with another car.
Make sure your car is up to date in terms of tires, wipers, oil, and antifreeze washer fluid.
Your car battery doesn't operate at full strength when it gets too cold, so she said checking your battery before you hit the road is one of the most important ways to prevent yourself from getting stuck while driving.
“Nobody wants to end up on the side of the road in a snowstorm and certainly making sure your battery’s in good shape is important,” Martian explained.
Marsian said they expect the most calls to come in Friday morning when people wake up to return to work and find their car isn't responsive, since many people will stay off the roads until the storm is over.
One western Mass. resident was getting ready to brave those roads later.
“I am going to be going to work from Chicopee to Springfield and travel at night,” Chicopee resident Chris Paton said. “So it's probably going to be a little dicey. So I'll leave early and then come home at eight in the morning. I just take my time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.