AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter storms are already making their way through western Mass., and many people may be using a generator when the lights go out.
Losing power when you need it is frustrating. So, a generator might be just what you need when high winds or heavy snow knocks the power out.
“Every homeowner shouldn't walk in and just buy a generator and think that they’re set for the next big storm,” Cowls Building Supply Operations Manager Andy Haase said.
Haase said you should do some research before buying a generator, especially when it comes to size.
“People get a small generator like a camping generator and think that that’s going to do a lot of the house, a 2000 watt generator, but most of the time it’s not,” Haase explained.
When it comes to generator safety here are some reminders:
- Make sure there is plenty of ventilation space, and always run it outside and keep it out of your home and garage.
- Keep it away from doors, windows, and air vents to avoid potentially fatal carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working.
- Your generator should always be turned off while sleeping and when you’re away from home.
Haase said there are misconceptions when buying a generator.
“They think that they can just run an extension cord from the house and out to the generator, and it’ll do everything,” Haase said. “Another misconception is that they can plug all of their electronics into any generator.”
This is why he encouraged people to consult an electrician.
“They can do it safely so that when the power comes back on, there’s no back feed; there are no explosions; there’s no damage to any of your equipment,” Haase said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.