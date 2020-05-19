BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A ‘stay-at-home’ advisory has turned into a ‘safer-a-home’ order in Massachusetts.
What does that mean as we down the path of reopening?
It’s similar to the ‘stay-at-home’ advisory with people practicing social distancing, but a big emphasis is on keeping the vulnerable population safe.
More than 6 million people live in the Commonwealth. All under the same ‘safer-at-home” advisory ordered by Gov. Charlie Baker.
“You’re, you know, you are safest at home,” said Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth.
The ‘safer-at-home’ advisory is another step on the road to reopening the economy-halted by COVID-19.
Here are the some key points under the new advisory:
- People should only to leave their homes for healthcare, permitted work, shopping, and outdoor activities.
- No contact activities, like flag football
- Remote contact for people who are at high risk for COVID-19
- Parents should limit play dates for children
“A lot of the kids we are seeing are non-symptomatic and the more contact you were going to have with more people, the greater the likelihood of infecting somebody else,” Farnsworth added.
Western Mass News spoke with Farnsworth over the phone to explain why contact sports is on that list.
“Contact sports like that now, they are still off-limits at this point. We don’t wanna have any large gatherings we stopped to maintain social distancing,” Farnsworth explained.
Farnsworth said authorities can enforce the ‘safer-at-home’ advisory by fining someone if they are not following the rules or they can shut down a business. He said, overall, people in the state have been complying.
“No, very minimal. I think people are doing a very good job with it,” Farnsworth saud.
People could face up to $300 in fines, but Farnsworth said the state’s goal is to educate people on the importance of following the guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.