(WGGB/WSHM) -- The demand for collectible Pokemon and sports cards are on the rise and have been for the last year. Target has even stopped stocking their store shelves with them over safety concerns.

“People being at home, expensive cards being showcased online, people that are interested in the activity itself because it is fun to open packs of cards and see what’s inside has generated a lot of buzz around it,” said the co-founder of BoomTownBreaks, a local card selling business.

He told Western Mass News some rare trading cards can be worth up to $100,00, which is something that sparks interest in consumers.

“Not every single one gets up there, but the one that jumps to the top is what grabs everyone’s attention and kind of keys into ‘Oh, wait a second. There’s something interesting going on here,’” he added.

Since the pandemic began, he said these cards have been in higher demand. Some people wait hours outside of stores looking for something specific and some cards can climb in price depending on their condition.

“This card raw, I think, goes for like $350 to $400,” he explained.

He said that he doesn’t think that uptick in demand is over yet.

Western Mass News reached out to Target to find out more about the pulling of cards from shelves.

Western Mass News reached out to Target to find out more about the pulling of cards from shelves. They said:

“The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at target.com.”

BoomTownBreak’s co-founder noted, “If things are going nuts now, when Target had access to it and they cut off, I have a good feeling things is going to get crazy for a while until that get released ‘cause it just means that there’s less product in circulation.”