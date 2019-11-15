LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New safety measures are now in place in Longmeadow at the site of a deadly train accident two and a half years ago.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the Birnie Road and Tina Lane railroad crossing.
Officials said the railroad crossing in Longmeadow is the most dangerous in Massachusetts with seven accidents and five fatalities dating back to 1981.
In March 2017, longtime DPW employee Warren Cowles tragically lost his life while plowing snow near the intersection.
His family has been vital in making sure his death is not in vain and they want to make sure this railroad crossing is safe for everyone.
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey told Western Mass News this project was a long time coming.
"Today is about honoring Wayne, a dedicated public servant and family man, who needlessly died here at this crossing in 2017. We honor his life, his family today and now, we will honor it everyday by ensuring the safety of this crossing for the entire community," Markey said.
The railroad crossing now has a gate and warning bells that are activated when the train is near.
Later on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we hear from Cowles' family, who told us they wouldn't take no for an answer and made this project everyone's top priority.
