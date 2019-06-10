CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The David Ortiz shooting comes as the FBI is investigating the deaths of at least four American tourists in the Dominican Republic.
With this Caribbean island becoming a popular vacation destination, there are new questions about safety.
“People come into the office, either Domincan Republic or Mexico, because those are all inclusive," said Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel in Chicopee.
Nowak told Western Mass News after recent reports of tourists dying in Punta Cana and now, Red Sox legend David Ortiz being shot in the country’s capital, she has not seen people changing their plans. They are still traveling to the popular getaway.
“With Santo Domingo with Papi yesterday, I don't think will be a problem. It's not a major resort area that everybody goes to. I haven't had anybody. [Does that shock you?] Yes, I was pretty surprised," Nowak added.
Let's say you are one of those people who do want to alter their plans due to the unknown. Will something like travel insurance cover this change to the itinerary?
“If you just wanted to cancel because you were afraid to go, your insurance is not going to cover you for that. It's mainly for medical," Nowak explained.
Really. only a special ticket purchase or warning from the U.S. government would be a way out of the trip you’ve booked and Nowak said she’s received no such warning.
“Nope, not a thing," Nowak noted.
Nowak did say safe travel, no matter where you go, requires awareness of your surroundings at all times.
