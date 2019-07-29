SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The home at 1333 Page Boulevard in Springfield, where the bodies of three missing women were found in June 2018, was listed for sale in June.
However, earlier this month it was taken off the market.
According to Zillow, the home was listed on June 9. On June 25, it showed a pending sale and on July 9, it was taken off the market.
Sears Real Estate confirmed with Western Mass News there is a pending sale.
In June 2018, the property at 1333 Page Boulevard was full of FBI detectives and police after the bodies of three missing women were found in and around the home.
Stewart Weldon was arrested for kidnapping and later charged in the murders of Kayla Escalante, America Lyden, and Ernestine Ryans.
In June 2019, a 'For Sale' sign was placed in the front yard and it may be taken down soon, as new owners prepare to take over the property.
"I am hopeful that the person that buys the house or family that buys the house is aware of the history, just for their own understanding of the property," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
Weldon was living in the two bedroom, one bathroom home when court documents said three women's bodies were found in the basement, garage, and under a wood tool shed at the home.
Investigators said 196 items were recovered as evidence, including pieces of clothing, wooden sticks wrapped in wire, zip ties, rolls of tape, empty bleach bottles, and a knife blade.
Despite the case against Weldon still going through the justice system, Gulluni said the sale of the home is not a concern.
"This case, with the nature and circumstance of the offenses as alleged, are very, very serious, so we really employed all technologies. No resource was spared in making sure that we documented the scene. A multitude of photos were taken from every angle, with every relevant part of that property and inside that house. But furthermore, 3D technology was used to sort of replicate electronically the house, which will be used for the ongoing investigation and has been used, but also for potential presentation at trial, so the jury really understands some of the dynamics and the framework for where this happened and how some of the evidence will fit in," Gulluni explained.
Sears Real Estate said the home sale could be official within the first week of August.
