SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Santa Clause came to town Sunday, paying a special visit to MGM Springfield to spread holiday cheer.
Posh Studio hosted the 'Letters to Santa' event Sunday morning.
The salon collected unwrapped toys, clothing, books, and non-perishables for local organizations.
Santa was also there to hear those last-minute holiday wishes.
Posh Studio says they're happy to contribute to the children during this time of year.
"We just feel so blessed," Posh Studio owner Cynthia Rossini tells us. "Me and my whole team to be here and be part of the community. Your hair is important, but there are so many things that are more important."
Today's donations will benefit Christina's House, and Square One of Springfield.
