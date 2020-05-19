SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Many types of businesses are set to reopen this coming Monday, and each business must follow industry-specific guidelines on how to keep their workers and employees safe.
It’s also important for people to take notice of the businesses they start to visit at that time.
Western Mass News spoke with UMass Microbiologist Erika Hamilton about the questions people should be asking and the behaviors they should be looking out for at businesses that reopen next week and down the road.
“The state has pretty much just wearing a mask, and the client has to wear a mask, disinfecting obviously in between each client,” she said.
Dāmés Beautique Owner Giselle Cabrera said she’s been booking clients ever since salons were given the OK to reopen on May 25.
Due to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, however, Cabrera said not every service she and other salons offer will be available.
“I’m considered a full-service salon,” she said. “Due to my license, I can have nails, I can have a massage, I can have facial services. So spa services in its totality have to wait. No nails, no waxing, no facials.”
Hamilton said it’s important to make sure the salon clients are visiting is following those social distancing rules.
“Things that I would look for if I was going to get my haircut would be I would wear a mask in the salon, I would want the person cutting my hair wearing it, I would want to know if things are being disinfected, and I wouldn’t want to be in a place where every chair is full,” she said.
To limit the time spent in the chair -- and in an enclosed space like a salon -- she had advice.
“If you can wait to have a really time consuming thing done to your hair, put it off for as long as you can possibly do it,” she said.
Pet grooming services will also start back up Monday.
While Hamilton said the risk of contracting COVID-19 from your pet is low, she said there are questions that should be asked to minimize that risk.
“Certainly ask the people who are grooming your pet, ‘Are you going to be wearing a face mask? What items in the pet grooming facility are going to be disinfected between each dog,’” she said.
When restaurants do eventually reopen in early June, these are the establishments where being vigilant is necessary.
“If you’re in a restaurant, you can’t wear a mask,” she said.
The state said eateries will have to operate at reduced capacity.
Hamilton said the state will need to strike the safest percentage to make sure unmasked diners won’t be exposed.
“It’s an amount where you could have people in there but they’re not right on top of each other,” she said.
The state said businesses must comply with the social distancing and cleaning process before they reopen. Though it’s a self-certify program, state officials said their goal is to educate businesses that are caught failing to follow the rules.
After all these weeks at home, Cabrera said she expects some clients may get nervous when sitting in the chair for the first time in a long time.
“If they get there in the end and anxiety takes over, I’m OK with rescheduling because you won’t know how you’re gonna feel until you’re in that predicament,” she said.
The phased reopening plan was announced by the governor and his advisory board Monday.
Tuesday, the governor did not hold a press conference, taking a rare weekday off during this pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.