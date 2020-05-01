EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Connecticut is set to begin reopening some businesses on May 20, but Gov. Charlie Baker made it clear Friday that Massachusetts is not ready to reopen anytime soon, leaving many business owners, especially those near the Connecticut border, worried.
Some businesses in western Mass that are just minutes away from Connecticut are worried that their customers will be headed out of state when Connecticut opens.
“We’re right on the border,” Co-Owner of Brush Salon Jaclyn Lopes said. “I could definitely see people venturing over into Connecticut to get their hair and nails done.”
With hair and nail salons listed as one of the businesses allowed to open in Connecticut on May 20, Brush Salon in East Longmeadow is no stranger to clients from out of state.
“Before we completely shut down, Connecticut shut down before we did, and we definitely had people calling the salon from Connecticut to try to get in,” Lopes said.
Baker made it clear Massachusetts will not reopen soon.
“The guidance that’s come out from every other country including this one, but until you actually see a downward trend in association with COVID-19, it would be a mistake to reopen your economy,” Baker said.
With the shutdown continuing, Lopes said over FaceTime this has cost each of their five stylists thousands of dollars in revenue.
“It’s been very difficult,” she said. “It comes in waves. It’s like a roller coaster.”
She said they have been paying attention to regulations from other states around the nation so when Massachusetts does eventually reopen, they will be ready to open their doors.
“We’re just trying to stay up-to-date and see what other states are looking to have these salons do and just trying to keep up and be on our toes so we can open right away and take the steps that we need to,” Lopes said.
She said while she is excited to get back to work at some point, she knows business will not fully be back to normal for a while.
“When we do reopen, it’s not going to be normal. We’re going to have to wear masks and we’re already a really clean place to begin with, but our sanitizing has to be up to par,” she said.
The Massachusetts reopening committee has been told to submit their reopening plan to Baker by May 18.
