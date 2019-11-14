SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In an effort to maximize fundraising this holiday season, the Salvation Army is getting creative.
If patrons don't have cash, no problem. Instead, they can use 'Kettle Pay.'
The Salvation Army recognizes the majority of people like to donate money using phone apps, so they created 'Kettle Pay.'
People wishing to donate can take their phone and open up the camera, then you hold it up to the Google Pay and Apple Pay scanners.
One volunteer told Western Mass News they're hoping this new strategy will help the Salvation Army reach a particular goal.
"We are launching the 'Red Kettle Campaign' this year from November 7 to December 24. The goal this year is $85,000," explained Stephanie Garces Villegas
The funds will be distributed to local Salvation Army locations based on the billing zip code of the donor's phone.
Due to a lack of volunteers, the Salvation Army is paying people to ring bells this holiday season. Those paychecks also cutting into this year's fundraising goal.
