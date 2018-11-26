SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For 96 years, the Salvation Army and its partners have tried to make Christmas a little better for kids with its Toy for Joy campaign.
However, last year's shortfall in donations at one collection point is limiting what families can receive this year.
Outside of the greater Springfield citadel, families in need line-up so their kids can find joy this Christmas with a toy under the tree.
"A lot say that without this program, Christmas would not be possible," said Danielle Latailoe with the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army, based out of the greater Springfield citadel, serves a number of Pioneer Valley communities in this campaign.
"Agawam, East Longmeadow, Feeding Hills, Hampden, Indian Orchard, Longmeadow, Ludlow," Latailoe added.
However, a lack in funding means this collection point will take a hit in 2018.
"In the previous years, we've come up a little short with our donations, so there is going to be a cap at 1,500 families," Latailoe noted.
That means a cap on giving has been set to one book and one to two toys per child.
Jose Dejesus has three kids to support, which is why he was at the citadel at 8 a.m. to secure one of 500 sign-up spots for the day.
"Take advantage of it. It's free. Couple bucks in your pockets extra," Dejesus said.
Dejesus told Western Mass News that you can't put a price on the joy these toys will bring.
"Knowing that my kids are going to get extra toys, I'll be happy," Dejesus explained.
Latailoe added, "The kids that come to us all throughout the year for our other programs are going to have a nice Christmas, are going to have something to open on Christmas morning."
Registration for Toy for Joy is underway in Springfield until Wednesday. Holyoke and Greenfield also have locations without caps.
There are documents required to benefit from this campaign.
REGISTRATION LOCATIONS:
- Greater Springfield Citadel: 170 Pearl St., Springfield
- Registration: November 27, 28. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (serves Agawam, Belchertown, East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Monson, Northampton, Palmer, Russell, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, Wilbraham, Westfield)
- Call (413) 733-1518 for more info.
- Holyoke: 271 Appleton St., Holyoke
- Registration: November 27 and 28, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. (serves Holyoke, South Hadley, Granby and Chicopee)
- Call (413) 532-6312 for more info
- Greenfield: 72 Chapman St., Greenfield
- Registration: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. until December 8 (serves all of Franklin County)
- Call (413) 773-3154 for more info
WHAT YOU NEED TO REGISTER
- Photo ID for parent/guardian.
- Proof of address.
- Birth certificates or passports for each child
- Proof of financial need (MassHealth, EBT card, WIC card - anything showing government assistance is required)
