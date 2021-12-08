HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are concerns this holiday season coming from The Salvation Army. They're concerned donations to their Red Kettle campaign is falling behind when the need is higher than ever.
“It's been hard every year, but this year in particular, it’s been harder, but we are confident that the community will help us reach our goal,” said Miguel Garces, commander of the Holyoke Salvation Army, through a translator.
The Salvation Army is facing yet another challenging year as the Red Kettle campaign has seen a decrease in donations amid the pandemic for a second holiday season in a row.
“Our goal is the same for the simple reason that last year, we did not reach our goal,” Garces explained.
Garces told Western Mass News that their goal is $80,000 in the city of Holyoke. However, they are far from reaching that number.
“This year, what we've collected so far, we've only reached 25 percent of our goal,” Garces added.
The Red Kettle campaign has been a prominent fundraiser in the community for decades with donations going towards meals, clothes, and electric bills for those in need.
“We've been in Holyoke for 122 years and during all this time, we've always had the "Kettle" campaign. That money that we collect is to complete our budget operations in Holyoke to buy what we give top the people, the food, the coats, the toys, whatever they need that we can provide,” Garces noted.
The campaign is scheduled to end on Christmas Eve and monetary donations are also accepted on the Salvation Army website.
“We are doing this work for the glory of God first and to satisfy the needs of all the people who need it,” Garces said.
Get woke, go broke. Sucks to be the salvation army but they earned the empty buckets with their nonsense.
