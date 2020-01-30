SPRINGFIELD,. MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico evacuees have made their way to western Mass, and to help them settle in, multiple organizations have stepped up to provide food and shelter.
As the list of evacuees grows, the need for support is greater than ever.
The devastation continues in Puerto Rico after multiple earthquakes damaged the island.
“Having been in Puerto Rico, the trauma from Maria is still very, very fresh, and when I was down there for the earthquakes, it's almost hard to fathom how they're coping," Chris Farrand, the Regional Emergency Disaster Coordinator for the Salvation Army branch in Springfield, tells us.
Thousands of families were forced to leave their homes and many of them decided to migrate to western Mass.
“Everyday there’s questions. Literally, I was on a call yesterday with folks saying, 'How do we get to the states, how do we get there,' and unfortunately, there isn't as broad of a resource net as for Maria," stated Farrand.
Chris just got back from the island and says conditions are heartbreaking.
“In the impacted areas, literally every, single person I met was in crisis. Thousands of people every day were in crisis, so I can see why they just want a break," says Farrand.
Farrand tells Western Mass News so far, he has helped out about 100 people from Puerto Rico settle into the region, providing food, clothing, and shelter.
"We have to make sure we have a functioning net to capture people, because folks are just going to come here. A lot of them have families, but no plan, no resources, so it's quickly how do we identify folks when they arrive to make sure they have the most critical, essential stuff to get through while they figure out their long-term plan," said Farrand.
The Salvation Army says not only do these evacuees need food and clothing, they also need support, because of the state their mental health is in.
"One in particular that we met with today. She had a 6 and 12-year-old daughter that are both suffering PTSD with the earthquake," Danielle Lataille, the Social Services Director for the Springfield branch of the Salvation Army, explained.
The Salvation Army says they are maxed out with their resources as they continue to provide support to the evacuees and managing to service local families, so they say any donations will help.
“On top of that, just recognizing that these people have been through a lot and whatever we can do not just now, but in the months ahead is valuable," added Farrand.
