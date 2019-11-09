SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, families headed to the Salvation Army to get a new or gently used Winter coat.
The event, Coats for Kids, helps families in western Mass stay warm in the Winter.
"We found two coats. Me and my mom got perfect sizes," one local youth tells us.
Families lined up outside of the Salvation Army Saturday to make sure their kids were ready for Winter.
"We were here at I think 9:04. We waited a pretty long time, but at least it was worth it," one local youth stated.
Once the doors opened, it didn't take long to find the perfect fit.
"About three minutes I think," says one local youth.
The coat drive started in October.
The Holyoke Mall and Western Mass News teamed up with the Salvation Army for coat donations.
"We collected at the Holyoke Mall, some of our offices in Springfield, and we had a lot of local groups that collected, including AMR ambulance services, so we had a great turn out," Danielle Lataille, the Social Services Director for the Salvation Army, explained.
The new or gently used coats were dry cleaned before given out.
Western Mass News spoke with the Social Services Director of the Salvation Army.
Danielle Lataille tells us the event has been running for thirty years, making sure kids stay warm when the temperatures drop.
"A lot of our clients come in and the kids they have thin coats, and they have a lot of layering, but we definitely want them to have a warm Winter coat. That way, they can walk to school and be comfortable. They can go outside on a snow day and play and be warm and dry," continued Lataille.
About five to seven hundred coats in all shapes, sizes, and colors were given out to kids in need.
"I think it was black and red," said one local youth.
"There is a huge need in our community. I am so glad that we are able to fill it, because every year, costs are getting more and more expensive and we have such a great number of coats," added Lataille.
