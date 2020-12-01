SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Fundraiser is carrying on this year. Despite setbacks with COVID-19, they have found a way to safely collect donations to help the community.
The sound of a bell at Christmas time near a grocery store, mall, or street corner can only mean one thing, The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Fundraiser.
“We have started collecting, but we’re doing it on a limited basis because of COVID,” Major David Moore with the Springfield The Salvation Army said.
Moore said that this holiday season they have an increased demand for their services, but are facing limitations due to COVID-19.
“Usually we are out 25 to 30 days, eight to ten stands a day. This year we’re looking at being out maybe 12 days and three to four stands a day,” Moore said. “So that’s gonna be down a lot.”
He said that not only does the money collected go towards spreading holiday cheer, but also sustaining the organization year-round.
“Be able to reach out to people who have unfortunately lost their job due to COVID or have been cut back for whatever reason they need to come for assistance. This money we raise at this time is a big help,” Moore explained.
With fewer kettles in public this year, they have started an online campaign called Rescue Christmas to help make up for lost donations.
“Rescue Christmas is really for the Massachusetts division but really throughout the United States,” Moore said. “Just so people realize The Salvation Army really needs help to rescue Christmas this year,” Moore said.
Another way they are trying to rescue Christmas is through Christmas morning boxes in place of their annual toy drive.
“Basically, it’s designed for them to have a nice Christmas Day,” Moore said. “There’s pancake mix and syrup in there. There's a gift card to buy food at Price Rite. They get a couple of blankets for each child to watch a movie, popcorn, a little game in there.”
If you'd like to help The Salvation Army in their attempt to rescue Christmas there is still time.
“If you would like to give, they can always give online. Just look up The Salvation Army Springfield. They can also send a check to 170 Pearl Street,” Moore said. “We’re hoping the people hear this and want to give on this Giving Tuesday; that would be great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.