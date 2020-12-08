(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's that time of year. The Salvation Army ringing their bells for the Red Kettle campaign.
The donation drive is once again underway at the Holyoke Mall.
Volunteers will be ringing their bells and collecting donations through December 24 at mall entrances.
In addition, the Salvation Army has set up an "Angel Giving Tree" on the upper level of the mall.
The tree allows people to purchase a gift requested by a child.
