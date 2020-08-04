(WGGB/WSHM) -- Many across the region are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias and among those are the Salvation Army emergency disaster services team
The storm is bringing strong damaging winds to western Massachusetts.
That’s why the Salvation Army emergency disaster services team is on the ground, ready to respond.
“We have eight mobile kitchens, or what we call canteens, stationed across the state as far west as Pittsfield and as far east as Martha’s Vineyard,” said Emily Mew, the state coordinator for emergency disaster services at the Salvation Army.
Mew told Western Mass News that those mobile kitchens are able to provide meals and other essentials to communities hit hard by the storm.
“They are staged to provide feeding, hydration, meals, shelf stable food, as well as things has hygiene kits, clean up kits and emotional and spiritual care,” Mew explained.
Most importantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, EDS is still following CDC guidelines while assisting.
“It is an inconvenient time for a storm to come through considering what’s already happening in the COVID department…so we definitely all wear masks, we stand six feet apart as we are preparing food as well as distributing food,” Mew added.
If you are concerned that EDS is not located in your city or town, don't worry. Their team is able to relocate, even travel over state lines.
“Not only are we prepared to respond in Massachusetts, but we do deploy nationally if there’s a need in other areas of the country. We have done this in previous storms,” Mew noted.
The EDS said they are here before, during, and after a disaster to help out the community in any way that they can.
