SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- After three months of being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army family stores in western Mass are getting ready to reopen for business Thursday.
This means not only can shoppers buy discounted goods, but they can once again donate to a good cause.
The Salvation Army family stores are getting ready to reopen with social distancing tape going down, signs going up and people eager to shop.
“The phones ringing off the hook nonstop,” Supervisor Jim Barnes said. “‘Oh, you’re open. Oh, my sister said there’s a car in your parking lot.’ So yes, they cannot wait to get into the stores.”
Barnes said that they expect stores from Greenfield to Springfield will be busy at their grand re-opening Thursday and over the next few weeks, especially with money tight and many people looking for discounted goods.
“Thrift store shoppers are hard-core shoppers,” Barnes said. “They love to shop in the stores.”
They also expect and hope the line to donate will be equally as long.
“We want your donations,” Barnes said. “We need your donations. This is that time that all the cleaning all your closets, your cellars, your attic -- all that merchandise, please bring it in. We definitely need your donations now to support our program.”
Barnes said it’s not just about getting good deals on lightly used items or cleaning out your closet, it’s also about giving back to a good cause.
They said that revenue from these stores is vital, seeing as it goes directly to benefiting their drug rehabilitation program.
“It is a free program, no insurance needed,” Barnes said. “So they receive the housing, we give them a job at our warehouse and we get them back on their feet.”
While being shut down for nearly three months, they estimated a loss of $1 million in revenue for the program.
“We receive no funding from the state, so this is still everything funded through us,” he said. “That’s why it’s very important for us to get the stores back up and running.”
Those who would like to shop or donate, can.
“Our new store hours are going to be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” he said. “So we will be closed on Mondays, and we’ve always been closed on Sundays.”
