SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Grammy winning singer Sam Smith is speaking out this week about how gender has impacted the entertainer's life.
Smith, in an interview, identified as non-binary.
When it comes to gender identification, there aren't just two options. In recent years, people have become much more accepting and the gender norms are always changing.
Sociology professor William Force at Western New England University told Western Mass News that if you think the gender spectrum is changing constantly, it is.
If you are confused, that's okay. You just have to keep listening.
"I've been studying gender since 2005, 2006 and there has been an explosion of terminology in the last 12 to 13 years. I'm constantly encountering new terms that I've never heard from my students. As an educator who teaches in an area of gender, it's an exciting time since the field is always evolving," Force explained.
This week, Smith announced in an interview on Instagram that in struggling with body image, fitting into a regular gender norm may not be realistic.
"You do not identify as any special gender. You are just you, a mixture of all different things. Your own special creation," Smith said.
To better understand non-binary, you have to think of two boxes - a male and a female - and only one can be checked to identify a person's gender.
However, for some people like Smith, that is more of a scale and they fall somewhere in between.
For those people, often times, they prefer pronouns that are more gender-neutral like 'they' and 'them' instead of 'he' or 'she'.
That vocabulary can be confusing, but for someone as publicly known as Smith to come forward with this identity, Force said it can be a positive.
"Increased visibility is better than no visibility at all. I don't know Sam Smith or his music, but the fact that there is someone out in the public drawing attention to this term and someone who might be interested in this idea might be exposed to it and I think that's a positive thing in of itself," Force noted.
Smith hasn't come out with a preference in pronouns yet. It's still under consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.