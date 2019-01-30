BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New England's football team and their quarterback are being honored by a Bay State brewery with a special beer.
Boston Beer Company, the people behind Samuel Adams, have announced that they are releasing a limited-edition farmhouse double New England IPA bearing the name "Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here" at their Boston brewery tap room this Thursday.
The company noted in a statement that the brew is "commemorating the greatest team of all time and the GOAT himself."
For the beer lovers out there, here's a little about the brew. Boston Beer said that it's 7.8 percent alcohol by volume and is fermented with kveik, a heirloom farmhouse years that shows a variety of aromas and flavors like candied peach and pineapple.
“We’re behind New England Patriots 100% as they head to the big game. The best way we could think to honor the team was to brew a beer for fans that can’t make it to Atlanta and a New England style Double IPA with as much spirit as the players felt like the perfect beer. We haven’t doubted them all season and can’t wait to watch them on Sunday with a beer in hand that honors their hard work," said Samuel Adams found and brewer Jim Koch.
Boston Beer is hosting an event Thursday afternoon where the first 199 people can purchase one crowler of the limited-edition beer - the 199 figure corresponding to Tom Brady being selected 199th overall in the 2000 draft. Others will be able to sample the beer. There will also be food, entertainment, and giveaways. For more information on their event, CLICK HERE.
