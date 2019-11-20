SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue our exclusive reporting on the disappearance and death of Achim Bailey, the Springfield man who went missing after a night at Samuel's earlier this year.
A hearing was held at Springfield city hall on Wednesday, called as a result of reporting by Western Mass News, looking into whether the bar's security plan was followed the night Achim went missing.
Today, the topic of discussion was that security plan, but the bigger question they wanted to get answered was Achim Bailey intoxicated when he was kicked out of Samuel's in January.
The liquor commission already voted unanimously twice not to take action against the bar, but at stake today is their entertainment license.
Today, we heard from witnesses who were at the bar and several others.
For the second time, the owner of Samuel's, Eddie Grimaldi, faced the license commission this time with additional witnesses.
At the first hearing last month, they were questioned about why the bar's cameras weren't working. Those were fixed about two weeks after Achim's disappearance.
However, with no video of what happened inside the bar, there were questions remaining about what happened before Achim was asked to leave, when he allegedly flirted inappropriately with a woman.
Today we learned, Springfield Police Officer Barry Delamarter said, "Originally, I believe the bouncer had stated it was one female. When I made contact with him again over the summer, he told me it was two to three females who had accused Achim of inappropriately touching them."
Delamarter works with the Springfield Police Department's strategic impact unit and is the liasion between police and the license commission.
[City attorney: Did you ask him specifically if Mr. Bailey appeared intoxicated?]
"I did. He said he did not appear intoxicated, he wasn't stumbling, he wasn't unsteady on his feet. His recollection was he didn't have a conversation with him," Delamarter explained.
On Wednesday, we heard from the two Springfield police officers who were working on-duty inside Samuel's that night.
[City attorney: What did you observe about Mr. Bailey? Did you make any observations about his demeanor?]
"No, he was walking fine when he was walking out with the bouncer," said Springfield Police Officer Eddie Hernandez.
[City attorney: Did he appear intoxicated to you?]
"No," Hernandez added.
Officer Edwin Torres, who was also working inside the bar that night, did not witness Achim being asked to leave, but said historically, Samuel's has handled the removal of intoxicated customers in a responsible manner.
"[If someone is intoxicated, how does the staff handle that?] It has happened before and it's handled very good. The person is not allowed to leave by themselves. They have to be with someone or we'll call them a cab or something to that extent, but we don't just let someone intoxicated walk away," Torres noted.
However, we know Achim was not called a cab because, according to Samuel's staff, he didn't appear intoxicated.
"We don't conduct field sobriety tests, you know, with each person as they leave. We use common sense, experience, and training to determine that," Hernandez said.
Owner Eddie Grimaldi told the city that all of his bouncers are TIPS-certified and know how to identify an intoxicated person.
As for his security plan, Grimaldi said he wrote it himself because he's worried about his business' liability and public safety after someone leaves his establishment.
When asked about why they didn't file an incident report as required in their security plan, Grimaldi said, "it was one customer complaining about another customer. If it had happened two hours earlier, the bouncer may have told him to cut it out and it would've been the end of it, but it was the end of the night, so he was just told simply 'Look buddy, it's time to go.' It didn't rise to it being an incident, there would've been nothing to write."
Delamarter backed up Grimaldi, saying it wouldn't have made a difference.
"The second report was in conjunction and reviewed by Captain Trent Duda, head of the major crimes unit and oversaw the missing person investigation. He was quite clear that the fact that an incident report wasn't done had no impact on this investigation. They were still able to gather video, get statements from people, and there was nothing that an incident report could've added to help them," Delamarter noted.
Delamarter also noted how, in Samuel's security plan, nowhere does it say that they are required to provide any video from inside their bar to police or to the city.
