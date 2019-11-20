SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hearing at city hall regarding the disappearance and death of Achim Bailey, a story Western Mass News has been following very closely.
The Springfield bar where Achim was the night he went missing is facing the licensing commission again.
Samuel's entertainment license is under review as the city is trying to determine whether or not the bar's security plan was followed the night Achim bailey went missing.
Let’s remind you how we got here.
Over the summer our investigation looked into Samuel’s security plan, which is something every bar submits to the city.
Western Mass News also uncovered a new surveillance video from the night Achim went missing.
After our investigation, Mayor Sarno called on a hearing to take place to discuss exit procedures.
A hearing was already held, but the procedures weren’t discussed. Instead, the owner was only asked about why his cameras weren’t working the night Achim went missing.
The city attorney calling the hearing last month “the first portion” with more emphasis today on the overall security plan.
The testimony so far today at this hearing comes from Officer Delamarter telling the city attorney that all witnesses who saw Achim the night he went missing said he did not appear to be intoxicated.
Western Mass News will have a full recap on today’s hearing later starting at 4 on CBS3.
