FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots recording their third straight loss of the season, this time against former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garapolo and the San Francisco 49ers.
Not a pretty sight at Gillette Stadium for the New England Patriots falling, 33-6 in the final against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Patriots recorded their third straight loss of the season, this time a blowout to the San Francisco 49ers, falling 33-6 on Sunday.
"We were out-coached, outplayed, just out-everything," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Belichick told Western Mass News the team's performance was not good enough.
"We're just not performing at a good level right now in any area, so that's across the board," he explained. "We just got to get back to work and keep working and find a way to play better than we played tonight and coach better than we coached tonight."
Despite a full week of practice heading into Sunday's game, with the majority of players back on the field, and no additions to the COVID-19/reserve list throughout the week, the team was unable to keep up with the 49ers from the start.
Starting quarterback Cam Newton, for the second week in a row, threw three interceptions on the night, forcing Belichick to replace him with Jarrett Stidham, who also threw an interception. When asked if he plans on having Newton continue to be the starting quarterback, his answer...
"Yeah, wanted to give Stidham a little experience here," Belichick said.
Despite the Patriots 2-4 record, center David Andrews, making his return to the playing field on Sunday, after being out with a broken thumb, said they can still turn this thing around.
"I got a lot of confidence in this room, played a lot of football with a lot of these guys, and we just have to execute," he said. "We have to be better. We have to start holding each other accountable."
The Patriots will look to rebound and rebuild, taking the practice field at Gillette Stadium on Monday, before looking ahead to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 1.
