SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of people flooded the MassMutual Center for both Bernie Sanders rally and the Thunderbirds game causing major backups along downtown roadways.
Western Mass News has been outside the MassMutual Center all night getting answers on what people faced.
The line to enter the Bernie Sanders rally wrapped around the entire MassMutual Center for several hours, and tonight's Thunderbirds game caused parking woes for all who attended.
Thousands of people showed up to the MassMutual Center Friday to support Senator Bernie Sander's presidential run and to cheer on the Springfield Thunderbirds.
David Rivera of Agawam told Western Mass News that he made sure to show up early to make sure he had a place to park
"I see the line getting bigger, it's going to be a big rally," Rivera said.
Employees held 'Lot Full' signs outside of downtown parking garages, which caused rally-goers, like Joanna Reuter from Turners Falls to have to find other options.
"We parked by the train station so we just walked from there. That was fine," Joanna explained.
Springfield residents Amanda and Dylan Berthiaume made a night out of tonight's events to beat the rush.
"We knew it was going to be a little bit crazy so we came early for dinner at Red Rose and parked at the casino and had dessert there and came over and got in this huge line but it'll be worth it...We got downtown around 5 o'clock," Amanda explained.
"There was a lot of traffic at the parking garages as we left the casino," Dylan said.
However, for those traveling northbound, such as Brian Frenette from Middletown, CT, the drive-in was a different story.
"It was pretty crazy… a lot of detours. It took about an hour, parking was hard," Frenette said.
However, he eventually found a place to stop.
"Once we found out the casino was the spot, it took about 25 minutes," Frenette said.
Now, people Western Mass News spoke to outside told us they started lining up as early as 11 a.m. this morning.
Many waiting over an hour to get into the building to see the democratic candidate.
For the hockey fans, they were excited to be able to bypass the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.