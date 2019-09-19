SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction tonight pouring in over a new PSA.
Maybe you've seen it. It features students showing off their new school supplies, ending with a shooter loose in their building.
The new PSA is called "Back to School Essentials" and was produced by Sandy Hook Promise, which was formed after the 2012 elementary school shooting that left twenty children and six adults dead.
It starts off innocently enough, but soon turns dark, students using their new school supplies to save themselves or their classmates as a shooter runs the building.
"This might be one of the most quickly-watched viral videos in all of history," Western New England University Political Science Professor John Baick tells us.
Professor Baick says the PSA is surely generating millions of conversations amongst parents, children, as well as school administrators, counselors, and teachers.
"This video is made with extreme power and extreme professionalism, and it's going to be hard for anyone to oppose it, for anyone to say 'Wow. We shouldn't do anything about this'," explained Professor Baick.
Sandy Hook Promise says the goal of the PSA is to bring awareness to "this horrific new normal and the stress that students face on a daily basis."
Baick says, practically speaking, he's not sure if this in itself will move the needle toward more gun control legislation.
"I am certain that gun control advocates, including several Democratic candidates for the presidency, will tweet this out and say, 'We need gun control. We need background checks', and Republicans will say and the NRA will say, 'What we need to do is focus on the people who get their hands on guns'," explained Professor Baick.
But he says it already is reigniting the conversation.
"It certainly is going to take this issue and make it front and center again. It really gets to you. It makes you think. It connects to you personally. It has to the way it's constructed," added Professor Baick.
We received information from a representative from Sandy Hook Promise.
The "Back to School Essentials" PSA has now been viewed over 26 million times on all social media platforms.
We are told ten presidential candidates have also shared the video, along with dozens of influencers and celebrities.
