SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Santa Claus is coming to town, and not even a global pandemic can get in the way.
Western Mass News checked in with popular spots around western mass to find out how Santa will visit with local kids safely this year. His visits and appearances may look a little different from years past.
This year at Bright Nights, the holiday light show at Forest Park in Springfield, Santa will only greet visitors at the entry gate. He will be waving to guests from a heated igloo.
“Just inside the gates, waving to children from 5 to 8 every night, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Spirit of Springfield’s Judy Matt said.
For those who'd like to tell Santa what's on their Christmas list, he's scheduled to arrive at the Hampshire and Holyoke malls on Black Friday. This year guests will notice some changes with the in-person visits.
“You can either make a reservation, face masks will also officially be required, including with the big guy,” Hampshire Mall General Manager Lynn Gray said.
Those reservations are encouraged, and plexiglass will be used to make sure guests, employees, and Santa are socially distanced. Kids will be able to get their picture taken with Saint Nick. just not sitting on his lap.
“There’s about eight feet between where he sits and where our visitors will be sitting,” Gray explained.
If you'd prefer to skip the in-person visit with Santa Claus amid the pandemic, you’re in luck. You and your family can meet virtually with Santa Clause this year from the comfort of your home.
“An elf-guided tour of the North Pole, the reindeer stables, the toy factory, the mail-room, Mrs. Claus makes an appearance,” Santa Experience’s Jim Bozzi said.
It's called the Santa Experience and it’ll cost you about $35. The virtual experience takes place over Zoom and can be shared with other family members.
“They can all be on this Zoom call together and experience the chat with Santa, which I think is something you just can’t get, even if you go to a mall,” Bozzi explained.
The interactive elf-guided journey to the North Pole will be offered beginning December 1-24, and you do need to book times online.
“It’s the ultimate virtual, interactive, one-on-one chat with Santa,” Bozzi said. “It’s going to put the happy in holidays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.