SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The holiday season is upon us. Santa Clause made his big return to the Eastfield Mall Saturday morning.
Rudolph lead the way on Saturday morning for Santa’s welcome back parade at the Eastfield Mall.
"We have been looking forward to this because with the pandemic they had a hiatus," said John Doty of Springfield.
Pamela Hammarlof, an East Longmeadow parent told Western Mass News it was emotional for her son not to be able to sit on Santa's lap amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was a little odd, it was awkward. He knew about Santa, but we couldn't visit Santa. It was just kind of sad," explained Hammarlof.
The festive tradition is back. Something John Doty told us he and his family are thankful for.
"We have been doing this since our daughter had her first outing four years ago and we want to make it a tradition for our son. as a person growing up in Springfield, I had my pictures with Santa as a child here as well so it's a very long tradition in the Doty household," explained Doty.
Santa will be here at the Eastfield Mall everyday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. until Christmas Eve when he will be here from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
If you have a furry or feathery friend, Old Saint Nick is happy to take pictures with them too. On Monday nights for pets from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
