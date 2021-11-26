HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Santa Claus will be arriving by firetruck at the Holyoke Mall at 12 p.m Friday.
He will arrive with an escort from the Holyoke Police department at the lower Green entrance near Christmas Tree Shops.
Guests can also enjoy entertainment provided by Dan Kane Singers and Holyoke High School’s Madrigal Choir.
Reservations are strongly encouraged with walk-up visits available as space allows throughout the day. Families can choose to sit with Santa or have a socially distant visit with Santa.
Santa will be available for photos daily through Christmas Eve and reservations can be made here.
