WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Santa Claus is making spirits bright, even though it’s not the holiday season.
The man in the big red suit decided to stop by Westfield to spread some joy and even surprise a resident on their birthday.
It’s not often Santa stops by western Massachusetts in mid-April, but thanks to the owners of Mama Cakes Cupcake Bakery, they were able to get Santa to take some time off from his busy schedule to visit Westfield.
“Every Christmas, we do Santa at the shop and I said ‘Why don’t we just bring Santa out and say to the kids he’s giving a little break to give a little cheer,’” said Kimberly McNutt, owner of Mama Cakes.
McNutt said while they aren’t working, they wanted to do something for the community, but also themselves.
“We are struggling just like everyone else and just to get out of our house and not be thinking about how we are suffering right now, it just has been very uplifting for us,” McNutt explained.
Having Santa around during these times of uncertainty is bringing joy to those who need it most.
“We are getting more adults driving by us, honking and getting excited, saying Merry Christmas than the kids,” McNutt noted.
We caught up with one Westfield resident, who seemed to be the most excited to see Santa.
“Christmas is a holiday that should be shared every year anyway,” said Diana Garcia of Westfield.
Garcia planned on celebrating her 70th birthday alone while her husband is stuck down in Florida.
“Facetiming on the phones have been very, very helpful,” Garcia added.
Santa gave her a special birthday visit, even singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her
As an April baby, Garcia said his is something she’d never thought she’d see.
“It’s kinda cool. It really is fun because, as you see, I still have my lights up,” Garcia noted.
After all, Garcia never celebrated her birthday alone.
With Santa stopping by and a surprise visit from friends, it turned out to be a birthday Garcia would never forget.
“Oh my, I cannot believe this,” Garcia said.
