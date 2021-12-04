AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Our very own Chris Pisano helped spread Holiday joy at Cooper's Saturday morning. He put on the red suit to help out "Old St. Nick" and pay a special visit all of the good boys and girls here in western Mass.
"It's been a difficult year, I think we can all acknowledge that getting supplies up to the North Pole and keeping those elves very busy making toys, but I can tell you right here right now all the boys and girls will get a toy this Christmas," said Pisano.
Santa said seeing all of the kids today was magical. Mr. Clause wants to make sure all of the kids get to bed early on Christmas Eve, so he can deliver their gifts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.