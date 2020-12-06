AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Getting a holiday photo this year amid the coronavirus pandemic looked a little bit different, but the tradition continued, with safety measures in place.
“I mean how can you not smile when you have the man in the big red suit here,” Cooper’s Gifts, Apparel, and Home Owner Kate Gourde said.
Santa Claus visits Cooper's every year during the first weekend in December. It's a tradition that has been going on for 19 years.
“It's wonderful. We have repeat families that come back every single year,” Gourde said. “We have literally watched children grow up.”
This is true for the Word family, who said it's a Christmas ritual to visit Santa at Cooper’s.
“It's nice, Santa was very accommodating even though we’re not sitting on his lap, he's very talkative, we had a good time,” Phillip Word said.
Children came prepared with their Christmas lists.
“I asked for LOL and a Barbie doll,” Tessa Word said.
“I asked for a Lego set and a Hulk video game,” Lucas Word added.
Gourde said she gave Santa a call early on and prepared to have safety precautions in place so families could still get their holiday photo.
The biggest difference this year being there was no sitting on Santa's lap.
“We knew we could do it because we always do it outside, and if we didn't have the children sitting with Santa in the sleigh this year and have them socially distant, and wearing their mask - and of course, Santa is fully masked,” Gourde explained.
The Word's say they are thankful to get a small sense of the Christmas spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's just about adjusting to the times and you want to keep your traditions, especially for the little ones, try to keep things as normal as possible during this time,” Tracy Word said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.