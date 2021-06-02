SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A woman from Connecticut is reaching out to the western Mass. Community hoping to reconnect with someone she hasn't spoken with in two decades.
Nothing happened at first sight, more like a connection formed at first type, over the internet back at the turn of the millennium.
Sarah Allen from Stratford, Conn. was just 18 at the time when she met another Sara who was around the same age.
“It was during that time the where, you know, it was difficult to be out. And I was 18 years old and I wasn't super comfortable in my skin yet,” Sarah said.
But she says Sara made her feel comfortable.
"We had a lot in common she made me laugh time,” Allen said.
Allen and Sara met in person just one time.
"She was so kind and she made me feel really special and that’s something that I sort of carried with me throughout my life, because definitely during that time that’s what you want to feel especially when you're struggling with coming out,” Allen said.
But the pressures of life and Allen's decision to go into the military put a strain.
“At that time ‘don't ask don't tell’ policy was still in effect,” Allen said.
And Allen decided to break off contact.
"I just sort of the drifted from the idea that it could ever work out,” Allen said.
But two decades later, Allen is hoping to thank the other Sara, who made her feel accepted in a time when coming out was easier through a screen.
"Thank you for being kind to me and you know wanting to be a part of my life,” Allen said.
Sarah said she is not sure of the other Sara's last name but here is what she does remember: Sara's first name doesn't have an h. They spoke in 1999-2000 and Allen believes Sara lived in the Holyoke-Hadley-Northampton area at that time.
Allen said Sara had light hair then.
So far, Allen has returned to the place that brought the two together in the first place, although a more updated version: social media
“I've had people reach out to me privately saying that they can relate to this. They've been there before, they've met people in their past that they wish they never lost touch with,” Allen said.
“I hope that life has treated her well and if we can reconnect as friends that would be amazing,” Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.