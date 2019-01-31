SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield has put together a "prevention team" to protect the city's homeless who are found sleeping outdoors.
However, what about during the day, when the temperatures are still in the single digits?
Even as recently as this summer, the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services provided the public with a list of cooling centers where people could go to stay out of the heat, but Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told us over the phone that a more coordinated effort is needed when the thermometer shifts in the other direction.
"With our task force, we know how to handle that situation to get those individuals help," Sarno said.
Sarno told Western Mass News that when temperatures get this cold, police officers are tasked with driving around to bring those sleeping outdoors in the cold to a warm, safe place. He said the city is not averse to opening a warming station, but that there needs to be a significant portion of the city without heat.
"If something more of a larger specific situation occurs, we're always well-versed and prepared to handle that," Sarno added.
The mayor said they have opened them before in the case of Nor'easters and gas pressure outages.
"We ran a major shelter at Central High School. My team is well-versed in doing it if we have to. Currently, the attack has been proactive to be on the streets," Sarno noted.
Sarno said that if anyone needs to stay warm during the day, the city's homeless shelters have been instructed to bring people in.
"Nobody is being turned away day or night and when you get to these types of frigid temperatures, no one is turned away," Sarno explained.
Sarno said that the need for daytime shelters isn't as bad during regular business hours, when people can stand inside establishments for short periods of time.
"I think many are very sympathetic and empathetic to help out as long as no one is causing an issue," Sarno said.
The mayor told Western Mass News that there have been no complaints as of yet from local business owners reporting loitering from the homeless population.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the biggest challenge with helping the homeless this time of year can be getting them to accept their help.
"Sometimes, people don't want to leave their items and their things out in the cold, but when it becomes this cold in this frigid at points we try to connect services," Sarno noted.
Again, if you are in need of a place to stay warm that is publicly sanctioned, Sarno said that homeless shelters are available during the day as warming locations.
If you see someone outdoors any time of day who looks as though they need to warm up, you are asked to call the Springfield Police.
