SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- 19-year-old Keniel Santiago is being held after an officer-involved shooting.
Springfield Police Officers responded to a gun call on Lowell Street around 7:00 Saturday night. When they arrived, a car was fleeing the scene and a passenger, who was later identified as Santiago, pointed a firearm out the vehicle's window at Santiago. The officer drew his service pistol, fired and struck the vehicle.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, An initial report said shots were fired in the direction of the officer, however, a preliminary investigation determined the suspect pointed his firearm at the officer and did not shoot. Santiago allegedly fired his gun during a dispute prior to the officer’s arrival. No one was struck by gunfire.
Santiago, who has an open firearm and drug charges in Holyoke District Court is expected to be arraigned at Springfield District Court on Monday on various assault and firearms charges.
In light of Saturday night's shooting, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood released statements Saturday, calling for the court system to hold repeat violent offenders.
“I have been steadfast in my clarion call to have our Court System hold repeat violent offenders. Last night, once again, an officer had a firearm pointed at him by an individual who has multiple open gun charges against him but yet is once again back on our streets to again, perpetuate harm and possible death whether to one of our brave and dedicated officers and/or residents. I reached out last night to the officer who faced this very traumatic situation head-on in order to protect our public, with words of encouragement. Again, I am not going to mince any words, ‘What the hell does it take to hold these gun-toting, repeat violent offenders?’ The Court System must do a much better job to not only protect all of our residents and business community but just as important back up our cops,” said Sarno.
“I am urging the courts to ensure this individual is held after he is arraigned. His brazen actions that only seem to be emboldened by the lack of consequences he has faced in different court systems put not only our officers’ life in danger, but also dozens of innocent bystanders in our North End Neighborhood. Please keep this dangerous individual off our streets,” said Clapprood.
