SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his first four selections of companies looking to open recreational marijuana shops in the city.
"Based on the Review Committee’s recommendation, which considered criteria regarding traffic congestion, public safety, financial wherewithal, non-adverse effects to our neighborhoods/business district areas, proper land use issues, geographical issues and our sensitivity to diversity aspects, I have selected the following four entities to move forward in this first round," Sarno said in a statement released Friday afternoon.
Those entities are:
- INSA – 122 West Columbus Avenue
- Holistic Industries – 1300 Boston Road
- 6 Bricks LLC – 250 Albany Street
- 311 Page Boulevard LLC – 311 Page Boulevard
Sarno said that he would begin negotiating host community agreements with each of the firms, which would then be sent to the city council for review and approval.
If approved, those entities will then be submitted to the Cannabis Control Commission for further vetting, final reviews, and approval or disapproval.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
