SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced changes to the head of the city's police department.
During the press conference Thursday afternoon, Sarno called it an exciting new day for the police department after announcing that Commissioner John Barbieri is retiring after 31 years of service.
Sarno said that that it was a mutually agreed upon decision and was in the best interests of the department and the city.
In a statement, Sarno added:
"I want to take the opportunity to commend Commissioner Barbieri on his 31 years of dedicated service and the many innovative programs that he has initiated within our Police Department. I’d also like to note that there has been a 45% reduction in overall crime in the last five years. The safety of our citizens has always been my number one priority and that will not change. I am pleased to announce that I have named Deputy Chief Cheryl Clapprood to become Acting Police Commissioner. She has served with distinction and honor for 39 years. In particular, I would like to cite her work on the C3 Community Policing effort, which has been very successful. I look at this as a new beginning for our Police Department and an opportunity to improve upon our procedures and programs. As always I am very grateful to the ‘men and women in blue,’ who put their lives on the line every day – many times in very dangerous situations to protect our citizens. In the near future I’ll be considering a search process.”
Filling his position as acting commissioner is Deputy Chief Cheryl Clapprood, who has been with the department for 39 years.
Sarno told Western Mass News that Clapprood is a shining star in C-3 policing.
Clapprood said she is a strong believer in having officers wear body cameras. She noted that as acting commissioner, she will make sure supervisors hold officers accountable, but she admitted morale isn't the best right now within the department.
"The arrests theyre making is great. We don't seem to hear about that. We hear about all the bad, which I know can be frustrating for officers, I felt it myself. I think a level of frustration is permeating there and we'll see if we can change things around," Clapprood noted.
Sarno said that he will consider a search process for a new commissioner, but at this time, he is excited for Clapprood to lead the department.
It’s unknown how long Clapprood will serve as acting commissioner, but she said that she is passionate about this department and looks forward to demanding accountability.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
