SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno is calling for "swift and appropriate" discipline against a school resource officer at Kiley Middle School.
The officer, who is part of the Springfield Police Quebec unit, was removed from the middle school after an alleged incident with a student.
In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, Sarno said that after reviewing the incident further, he called the officer’s actions "totally unacceptable" and has directed acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to "take swift and appropriate disciplinary action on this matter."
"This is another example of why I have pushed so hard for the use of body cameras, which will benefit our Police Department and the citizens of Springfield. I repeat again, our officers are sworn to uphold the law, not break it. This behavior will not be tolerated," Sarno added.
City officials have launched an internal investigation into the incident and have requested a review hearing before the civilian Community Police Hearing Board.
The state's Department of Children and Families has also filed for an investigation on claims of police misconduct in the officer's interaction with a student.
Western Mass News will have more on this developing story ahead at 6 p.m. on ABC40
