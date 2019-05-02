SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is now calling for more training for the city's Quebec officers after an incident involving a school resource officer.
That officer, who was assigned to the Quebec unit at Kiley Middle School, is accused of having a personal, physical interaction with a student last week.
That officer has been reassigned out of the school.
Video surveillance of the alleged incident is now being investigated by State Police troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
Late Wednesday night, Sarno released a statement that said, in part:
"I have requested that Superintendent Dan Warwick, Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and our School Empowerment Zone Executive Director Matt Brunell move ASAP to have all our school administrators and teachers including those in the Empowerment Zone to receive and follow the same exact policy and procedure training. Secondly, and just as important, I have requested even more enhanced national training to be given to our Quebec Officers.”
Sarno's latest request comes not long after he asked acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to take "swift and appropriate" disciplinary action against the officer after he further reviewed the incident.
The city has also opened an internal affairs investigation into the incident. The state's Department of Children and Families also filed for an investigation on claims of police misconduct in the officer's interaction with a student.
