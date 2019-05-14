SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno testified Tuesday in Boston in support of a bill he helped to inspire.
Mass. Governor Charlie Baker has taken parts of Sarno's bail reform ideas and incorporated them into his own dangerousness bill.
Sarno has said again and again that prosecuting attorneys need to have the ability to appeal bails that appear too lenient for repeat violent offenders.
Right now, only defense attorneys have the power to appeal a bail, but Sarno's hoping new momentum from the governor will change that.
"Now having the governor get involved with this, other mayors, other police chiefs, other commissioners, other district attorneys now getting involved...Whatever we can get through to keep these violent criminal offenders of the street is fine with me. That's my whole goal," Sarno explained.
The governor's bill incorporates that bail provision and it would allow courts to consider a defendant's past history in deciding whether or not to hold the suspect for a dangerousness hearing.
Also under the legislation:
A dangerousness hearing could be held at any point during a criminal proceeding
Make cutting off a GPS monitoring bracelet a felony
Create a framework for notifying victims of when an offender is released
As far as his own contribution to the bill, Sarno said it's fair for all sides.
"If the prosecutor...did not like what was put across on the bail restrictions, he or she would have the opportunity to kick it up to superior court. If they still don't like it, they have an opportunity to kick it up to a single justice of the state supreme court It takes no rights away from the defendant at all and the defense attorneys will still get paid," Sarno said.
However, Sarno's goal has been criticized in the past by local judges.
"It really struck me when some word got back to me 'change the law, Sarno.' Oh yeah? Okay, I'll put some legislation in," Sarno added.
Sarno cited several local cases as inspiration for his testimony in Boston, including the one a few weeks ago where a suspect with prior arrests was charged with shooting a police officer outside of a local night club. He also cited the death of a Yarmouth police officer at the hands of a suspect with prior offenses.
"Our brave and dedicated men and women in blue arrested this individual number of times, but our judicial system let the person out again," Sarno said.
From the Joint Committee on the Judiciary, the bill must move and be approved by the full legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.