SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City hall is moving forward in the process of allowing cannabis shops to open in Springfield.
The mayor has reached a formal agreement with each of the four marijuana retailers approved to begin developing their businesses.
Those agreements include safety and traffic plans, along with goals for how these businesses will give back to Springfield.
"We feel that we've been able to strike good and fair deals for the city and the establishments and the neighborhoods," Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tells us.
Mayor Sarno tells Western Mass News the proprietors of the four approved pot shop locations needed to be willing to hold up rigorous safety, traffic, and community standards in the city.
The four shops are placed in different neighborhoods, and, when each one opens, Sarno says they agreed to police presence on the premises.
"All will have police. Some will range up to thirty days. Every seven days, we will review it and if needed that will continue," explained Mayor Sarno.
In addition, Sarno says the East Springfield community asked for more traffic signage from the shop coming to their neighborhood, 311 Page Boulevard.
"Some traffic striping and lining, and one of those signs that indicates what your speed is and what your speed is at the current time," says Mayor Sarno.
Required by state law, each business will pay no more than 3% of their gross revenue back to Springfield and its neighborhoods.
"Each neighborhood or area has specific wants or needs," said Mayor Sarno.
Sarno says INSA and Hollistic Industries, the bigger, more established cannabis businesses...
"Decided to put money funds towards programs, like Other Ecos, and Riverfront Park. They decided to make donations to causes that benefit the city," Mayor Sarno noted.
The smaller startup, 6 Bricks...
"They're going to be doing programs with my Commissioner of Health and Human Services," stated Mayor Sarno.
The one thing all of the businesses agreed to do...
"Everything being equal. Hiring Springfield residents. That goes across the board," says Mayor Sarno.
The mayor says these details have been meticulously thought-out, but claims it's only when each shop opens that he'll be able to assess the future of more pot shops in Springfield.
"I know the council's ok'd to up to fifteen of them. I could be wrong, but I think a city our size could probably handle four to maybe six, but, again, that's why it's important to see how these fold out," added Mayor Sarno.
These agreements must now be approved by the city council.
Then, these businesses will have to pass inspection from the state's Cannabis Commission.
That's a process that has proved lengthy in the past.
We're told the actual openings for these stores are still months down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.