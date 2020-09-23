SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has joined more than 60 other mayors opposing a proposed federal rule attempting to roll back protections for LGBTQ people seeking federal housing and safe shelter.
Earlier this summer, the federal administration announced a proposed rule that would remove equal access protections meant to ensure the safety of anyone in need of HUD-funded programs, including transgender people seeking to access homeless shelters consistent with their gender identity.
In a statement, Sarno said:
"More than ever, in this unprecedented and surreal time of global pandemic and economic uncertainty, everyone should have access to safe housing and shelter when in need. Transgender Americans face high rates of discrimination when seeking housing, employment, and health care even in the best of times; and those rates are even higher for Black, Indigenous, or people of color who are transgender. The federal government should be easing the difficulties of the current climate, not rolling back existing protections to make it harder for Americans to take care of themselves. This proposed reversal is cruel and un-American. As mayors, we continue to support all of our residents, including those who are LGBTQ, and commit to doing our best to provide lifesaving services for everyone who needs them."
