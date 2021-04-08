SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno addressed President Biden's American Rescue Plan on Thursday.
The two leaders took time to discuss some specifics of the plan, in particular how the city will be impacted. Sarno said it would bring anywhere from $97 million to $127 million to the city.
"This is really good news for cities and towns in Massachusetts. This will allow mayors and department heads, select board members, town managers, to fulfill long-dreamed-of opportunities,” Neal said.
Sarno said they'll have a better idea on the where the money can go once the plan is approved in Washington, but he said the money will go in part to help businesses in the city, as well as seniors.
