(WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal joined with the Oasis Food Pantry and volunteers to help hand out the much needed food to western Massachusetts families.
After recent community feedback, the Oasis Food Pantry decided to hold their meals distribution program today instead of Friday.
The mayor wished everyone a safe, healthy and happy Thanksgiving holiday at Friday morning's event, which took place at Springfield Central High School.
