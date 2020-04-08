SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is mad.
On Wednesday, he made a passionate appeal for critical supplies his frontline police and firefighters need.
The mayor did not mince words calling on the federal government to supply masks for first responders.
The mayor’s main message was there should be no excuse for the city to not be able to get masks for first responders.
Sarno said the federal government should have been providing supplies for the state. He said his issue in dealing with MEMA and the state.
The mayor told Western Mass News he put in an order for 3,000 masks two weeks ago on the city’s dime.
He said MEMA just told him they never processed the order because first responders don’t qualify.
Sarno said says they are denying N95 and KN95 masks for frontline workers.
The mayor said the demand for masks are high because officer and firefighters are testing positive for COVID-19.
“I'm demanding, not only from the federal government, but I'm demanding from MEMA: get me those N95, KN95 masks. You have them, we need them. My police officers and firefighters are burning through those masks. They are frontline providers, frontline providers and I believe DPH…I was told surgical mask were enough,” Sarno said.
Health officials said there are more than 250 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Springfield.
The mayor said they were never told that first responders and doctors and nurses wouldn’t have access to the masks brought over to by the Patriots plane.
Sarno said first responders need the masks to protect the people of the city. He said he cannot go on like this.
