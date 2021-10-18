SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has issued a statement following the passing of former Springfield Mayor Charlie Ryan.
Ryan served four terms as mayor in the 1960s and 2000s. He was 94 years old.
Sarno shared these photos of himself and Ryan together.
In a statement, Sarno expressed his condolences and wrote:
“Very sorry to hear about the passing of former Mayor Charlie Ryan. My sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement go out to his family and dear friends. He was a man of family, faith, and City. I had the pleasure and honor to really get to know him as we worked together during some very trying and challenging times in our City’s history – where we became friends. He was a gentleman of unquestioned integrity who never lost faith in our Springfield. He manifested a very shrewd mind with compassion. He had a long and illustrious career that trekked back to the early 1960’s and then made a comeback in the early 2000’s. One of the many highlights that I believe he would be most-proud of, was his legacy and efforts to save, enhance and help thrive our Library system. For that, I am and our City are ever grateful for his steadfast and dedicated efforts. On a humorous note, he did love when I used to say, he negotiated ‘one hell of a deal with Andrew Carnegie for our Library’s’ – I would also respectfully and affectionately call him the ‘Godfather of our Library system’. He has completed a journey well lived of giving back to make for a better City of Springfield. Now he’s being welcomed by his beloved wife Joan in Heaven. May God rest his soul.”
