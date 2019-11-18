SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield city employee appeared in court Monday following her weekend arrest.

Marian Sullivan, the communication director for Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, pleaded not guilty today for causing property damage at MGM Springfield.

Sullivan was arrested by troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit around 3 a.m. Saturday for allegedly causing damage at Cal Mare restaurant.

Reports then say the 27-year-old went into the parking garage and damaged cars.

Troopers later found Sullivan in an elevator lobby. They believe she was intoxicated.

Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News on Monday that Sullivan is on paid administrative leave.

