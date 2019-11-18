SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details tonight in the arrest of the communications director for Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Marian Sullivan, 27, was arrested at MGM Springfield around 3 a.m. Sunday by Mass. State Police.

State Police said they were called to MGM early Sunday morning after Sullivan was found allegedly intoxicated.

Police told Western Mass News she damaged part of a restaurant and cars inside the casino's parking garage.

Photos in court documents obtained by Western Mass News show the alleged damage done by 27-year-old Marian Sullivan.

Mass. State Police said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, MGM Springfield surveillance staff contacted troopers from the State Police on-site Gaming Enforcement Unit about a disorderly woman, later identified as Sullivan.

MGM surveillance told police she was on the fourth floor of the parking garage kicking a vehicle.

Troopers made contact with Sullivan in an elevator lobby, where State Police said she was allegedly intoxicated.

Sullivan was taken to an office where a police report states she "had bloodshot eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her."

Police said Sullivan was unable to answer any of their questions due to her intoxication level.

Court documents go on to say that Sullivan Facetimed MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis and stated "I am being held captive in an office with your boys." She then tried walking out of the office and was placed into handcuffs.

Sullivan was taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield, where State Police said she was texting the city of Springfield police commissioner from her Apple watch.

Sullivan was booked on one count of malicious destruction of property.

Court documents also described Sullivan's alleged behavior before being found in an elevator lobby. State Police said surveillance footage at the casino shows her:

Walking up to a slot machine and pulling down the handle with her right foot.

On her way to the Cal Mare restaurant, she kicks two separate MGM information screens.

When Sullivan got to Cal Mare, she kicks items off the counter, shoves a cash register, printer, and other items off the counter.

She then picks lemons off a lemon tree and throws them into the kitchen and dining area, before kicking the tree over.

As she is leaving the restaurant, she kicks and knocks more items off the counter.

On Monday, Sullivan appeared before a Springfield District Court judge. Her attorney Mary Hurley - a former Springfield mayor and judge - entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Sunday morning, Sarno released a statement saying he would suspend Sullivan until the case had been adjudicated, adding he is hopefully she seeks the help that she seems to need.

On Monday, Sarno issued a new statement and indicated Sullivan would be placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation and court adjudication.

Sullivan has also been ordered to stay away from MGM Springfield. She is scheduled to be back in court on January 28.