SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials have provided an update on storm damage and clean-up efforts in the city.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that he signed an emergency declaration Wednesday morning that will allow the city to seek state and federal reimbursements for costs associated with storm cleanup and Wednesday morning's water main break.
The mayor explained that he has spoken with Eversource, who indicated that there have nearly three dozen crews out in the city and the greater Springfield area working to restore power. By the end of the day, it's expected that 50 crews will be in the area.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that from 4 p.m. Tuesday until midnight, the city's 911 system answered over 350 calls for service, which were responded to by Springfield Fire, Police, and DPW. He noted that at one point, the dispatchers were answering three calls per minute.
Forestry crews were out until 2 a.m. Wednesday to clear storm debris and they were back on the roads at 7 a.m., said Springfield's Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Pat Sullivan. Those city crews were supported by crews from Northern Tree Service.
"We need everyone's patience. This was a storm that went through the entire city. Our priority is to get the roads open, trees off of houses and off of electrical lines," Sullivan explained.
Residents are being urged to stay away from downed trees as they could be entangled with live power lines.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said that the department has 16 fixed posts around the city, protecting trees and wires from traffic and pedestrians.
Forest Park and the city's golf courses are closed today and are expected to remain closed for two days as the city's clean-up priorities will be the streets.
Sullivan added that storm damage has also been reported at the city's school parks and grounds. He noted that there is a tree down on Arthur Talmadge Elementary School on Allen Street and crews are expected to clear that debris by the end of the day.
If any Springfield resident has a question on debris removal, they are urged to call 311.
Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli said that some of the areas hardest hit include the Boston Road/Breckwood Blvd. corridor and the area of Roosevelt Avenue near Blunt Park.
Due to power outages, 50 traffic signals needed to be reset between midnight and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Cignoli noted that as power restoration efforts continue, it's possible that some of those signals will go out again. If you see one that needs resetting, you are urged to call 311 so DPW can respond.
City DPW crews were out all night working to get roads reopen and will be continue work all day Wednesday.
With regards to debris from the storm, Cignoli said that they will be following the exisiting DPW rules for curbside pickup for yard waste, including that debris will need to be bundled and of a certain size. More information is expected to be released by the city soon. It will then be picked up on a resident's designated recycling day.
Larger limbs will need to be taken care of by private tree crews.
Any questions regarding yard debris pickup can also be directed to 311 and will be forwarded to the DPW.
The power outages can also lead to food spoilage, with refrigerators not able to run. Springfield's Director of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris said that if your refrigerator goes below 40 degrees for two or more hours, it's important to throw out that food.
"When in doubt, throw it out," Caulton-Harris added.
Patrick Carnevale, director of Gov. Baker's western Massachusetts district office, said that the governor and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have been briefed on the situation in Springfield and continue to offer any support needed.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
