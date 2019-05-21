SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is speaking out against repeat violent offenders.
It comes in the wake of the Monday's arrest of Jalen Cotto.
Police took Cotto into custody, wanted in connection with a shooting last week.
Investigators allege that Cotto shot at another car on Roosevelt Avenue last Wednesday, which led to a three-car crash.
Police said three people, including a baby, were in the car that Cotto was shooting at.
Cotto has been arrested twice before, for a firearms charge, as well as allegedly shooting into a crowd of people in 2017.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Sarno said, in part: "What the hell do we have to do to keep these violent repeat offenders off our streets and out of our neighborhoods!"
Sarno is also pushing for the state legislature to push forward with his proposed bail bill or Gov. Charlie Baker's dangerousness bill.
